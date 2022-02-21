Tidy up your garage this spring with a wall-mounted yard tool organizer for $8.50 (Reg. $11)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Wall-mounted Yard Tool Organizer for $8.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $11, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This organizer mounts to your wall and holds five larger tools while also having multiple smaller hooks for hanging things like tape measures, gloves, and more. The hanging slots are slip-resistant and are made to hold things like rakes, shovels, and more. Plus, the hooks that you’re not using can fold out of the way when not being used. The entire thing is easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware to hang it. Head below for more.

If you already have yard tools organized, then pick up this 4-pack of heavy-duty hooks on Amazon for just under $8. You’ll find that they can be used to hang your bike, certain lawn tools, and more. Given how many hooks you get here, you’ll be able to organize several items with one purchase in various areas of your garage, while today’s deal keeps the organization locked down to a single place.

Don’t forget to check out the Greenworks Amazon Gold Box sale that’s currently live for today only. With discounts starting at $44, you’ll find several sales here to check out overall. With deals on electric lawn gear, DIY tools, and more, there’s plenty of ways to save across all product categories here.

More on the Stalwart Wall-mounted Yard Tool Organizer:

This wall mounted organizer has both slots to hold handles, and six hooks to hang other supplies on. The wall hooks and holder can be utilized indoors and outdoors to hold cleaning supplies, tools, or gardening utensils.

The slots have rolling balls that automatically adjust to the thickness of a shovel, rake, or broom handle and grips it securely. The hanging slots easily hold heavy tools with its no-slip grip.

This space saving organization hub is equipped with six hanging hooks, making it a great spot for anything you need to hang in your garage, shed, or closet. Hooks are retractable when not in use.

