TP-Link’s latest Alexa/Assistant outdoor smart plugs now up to 30% off starting at $15

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amounting to 30% in savings, this is the second-best price to date from its usual $25 going rate and the lowest since last fall. Having been recently refreshed a few months ago, this dual-outlet smart plug expands the capabilities of your setup to the patio or outdoor space in time for enjoying spring weather. It works without a hub and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi for connecting with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, alongside your smartphone for setting automations or schedules. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a single outdoor outlet, TP-Link’s latest standard Kasa Smart Plug is now on sale for $14.99 with the on-page coupon. Down from $17, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This one packs much of the same Alexa and Assistant features as the lead deal, just with a single outlet. There’s much of the same weather-resistant design, too.

As far as other notable upgrades to your smart home setup go, we’re currently tracking a rare discount on the Level Lock Smart Lock. Delivering a sleek design that hardly stands out from your average deadbolt, this is now down to the best price in months at $211.50.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas. Remotely power your outdoor smart plug on or off with just a single tap on your phone. Group your indoor and outdoor devices for unified control like combining your living room bulbs with the patio lights connected to your outdoor plug, so you can light up your home for a memorable dinner party.

