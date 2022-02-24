Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Meteogram Pro, more

We are now ready to roundup all of Google Play’s best Android game and app deals. Just be sure to check out today’s deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch while you’re at it. Our app collection features discounts on titles like Hidden Folks, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Rush Rally 2, Meteogram Pro Weather Widget, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro at 30% off the going rate for a total of $140.50 shipped. On the laptop side of things we have a solid price drop on the HP Chromebook 14b back at the Amazon low and for wearables we spotted Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch. Just be sure to scope out this $220 price drop on Anker PowerHouse II 400 and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remastered $15, Persona 5 Strikers $30, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!