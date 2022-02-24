Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Suction Windshield/Air Vent Phone Mount $10.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Suction Cup Windshield and Air Vent Phone Mount for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d normally pay $15 for this mount, which saves you 30% from its normal going rate and matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before. Designed to be universally compatible with just about all smartphones as well as vehicles, this mount is quite versatile. It also features the ability to mount to either your car’s air vent or suction to the windshield depending on what works best for your specific setup. Plus, the quick release button makes it easy to grab your phone when stepping out of the car.
Universal Car Phone Mount: A dashboard car mount, a windshield phone holder, and even an air vent cell phone cradle. UGREEN phone car holder adopts unique 3 in 1 design with a strong suction cup and air vent clip. It allows you to attach this cell phone holder to the dash, windshield or the air vent in your car easily, offering you more choices for different usage.
Clamp Securely with Reliable Strong Suction: With a super strong sticky suction cup and a locking mechanism, UGREEN dash mount phone holder provides extremely strong suction power and can stay securely in the car. It passed the test for even extreme temperatures from -27℉ to 176℉.
