ESR’s iPhone 13 cases up to 50% off from $7.50: MagSafe, clear screen protector bundle, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
50% off From $7.50

ACS Mall_ESR Authorized via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of ESR iPhone 13 cases. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Starting from $7.50 Prime shipped (everything is found below), this is a great time to pick one of the brand’s budget-friendly cases for the price of a couple lattes. You’ll find options available for all of Apple’s latest handsets including the Cloud MagSafe model as well as some clear options with 2-pack screen protectors thrown in and more. Be sure to head below and pay close attention to the on-page coupons and promo code. Get a closer look at what they have to offer in our launch coverage.

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings below and apply code T4EQ5MRD at checkout. 

iPhone 13 ESR cases:

iPhone 13 Pro:

iPhone 13 Pro Max:

More on the ESR Cloud Soft Silicone Case MagSafe:

  • MagSafe-Compatible Charging: provides fast and easy place-and-go wireless charging that is fully compatible with MagSafe; only compatible with iPhone 13
  • Strong Magnets: 36 powerful HaloLock magnets ensure a secure lock with all MagSafe accessories to keep your phone safe during charging or mounting
  • Grippy and Soft: silky-smooth liquid silicone is soft to the touch and provides a comfortable grip for a case that won’t slip out of your hand and you’ll never want to put down

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: 10W/7.5W Qi Car Phone Windshiel...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 100W USB-C Right Angle C...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case ...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN HiTune T3 True Wireless ...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC with a 30% ...
Columbia offers 50% off select gear during its Winter S...
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio sees rare $...
Load more...
Show More Comments