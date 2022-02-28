Score a prev-gen. Apple TV 4K for $100 with this 1-day discount at Woot

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $99.99 shipped for Prime members. Originally fetching $179, we’ve seen this one trending in the $150s as of late with today’s offer marking the best price of the year and matching the Black Friday discount. There may be a new model with the refreshed remote, but the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still delivers plenty of value thanks to today’s price cut. With support for Ultra HD and HDR content, it delivers an Apple home theater experience with some added savings in tow. There’s also access to Apple TV alongside Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub support to complete the package. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing small markdowns courtesy of Amazon starting at $169. And should you not mind going the refurbished route, Apple will sell you one from its official storefront for $149. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest- and previous-generation offerings.

Then go check out all of the best deals in our Apple guide to kick off the workweek. Though if you’re looking for a more affordable streaming stick solution for the TV, we’re still tracking one of the first notable discounts on the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K+. Delivering AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, and the bundled Voice Remote Pro, this one is down to $49.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

