AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core CPU with PCIe 4.0 support falls to Amazon low at $229

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core Desktop Processor for $229 shipped. For comparison, for the past month or so it has sold for $260 at Amazon, with today’s deal beating our last mention of $255 to mark a new all-time low. If you’re looking into building a solid gaming system this year, then the Ryzen 5 5600X is a great choice all around. It features six cores and 12 threads of processing power with a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. However, for those that need even more performance, the CPU is unlocked for overclocking, allowing you to turn up the frequencies, so long as you have ample cooling. On top of that though, you’ll find PCIe 4.0 support for both M.2 NVMe drives as well as GPUs. Check out our hands-on review for more, then head below for additional information.

A must-have when upgrading to AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, consider picking up Crucial’s P2 M.2 NVMe SSD that’s available on Amazon for $40. Coming with 240GB of storage and up to 2,400MB/s transfer rates, this drive is perfect for using as a boot disk or program storage. If you already have storage on lock, then opt for a 16GB kit of SiliconPower DDR4 RAM instead at $60.

Do you need more power? Well, don’t forget that AMD’s high-end Ryzen 9 5950X is on sale for $600 right now. Not only does this mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but it also allows you to leverage the same PCIe 4.0 tech for both storage and graphics. The 5950X takes things to the next level by bringing 16 cores and 32 threads to the table, making it a processor that can chew through just about anything you put in its path.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU:

AMD’s fastest 6 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 12 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Bundled with the quiet, capable AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

