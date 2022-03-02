LEGO adds new Iron Man and Miles Morales Brick Sketches to its Marvel gallery

Today, we’re getting a first look at a pair of new LEGO Marvel Brick Sketches. Delivering a pair of iconic superheroes, the new brick-built portraits include the likes of Iron Man as well as Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. Joining the LEGO Marvel lineup next month, you can check out both of the Brick Sketches down below.

LEGO showcase two new Marvel Brick Sketches

Alongside its ongoing Art theme, the LEGO Group also has some smaller brick-built protraits of iconic characters with the Brick Sketches lineup. We’ve seen the likes of Star Wars and Disney icons in the past, and now, the latest wave is returning after quite some time to give some Marvel heroes the same treatment.

First up for the new Marvel Brick Sketches – it wouldn’t be the LEGO Group without putting Iron Man in the spotlight. The golden Avenger arrives with quite the detailed build out of 200 pieces even. Tony’s signature red and gold (yellow swapped in here) color scheme pairs with a light blue background to make this one pop.

Even more interestingly for the theme’s relaunch, Mile Morales is getting the Brick Sketches treatment, too. This version enters with 214 pieces and recreates the iconic Spider-Man with a lot more depth than we’ve seen in previous brick-built renditions of this scale. He really pops off the canvas and has a nice mix of studded and SNOT techniques to make for a neat build.

Both of the new LEGO Marvel Brick Sketches deliver the same overall designs we’ve seen in the past. There’s still a built-in kickstand for propping these up on the desk or in your collection, as well as a place to hang on a nail up on the wall.

Launching on April 1

Joining the LEGO lineup next month, these Brick Sketches are just the Marvel sets to join the April 1 release day. Each one will sell for $16.99, which is down from the original $20 price tags that the original Brick Sketches launched with several years ago.

9to5Toys’ Take

Certainly not as popular as the larger Art mosaics, Brick Sketches have really failed to capture the attention of builders in the past – I am honestly a bit surprised to see the LEGO Group continuing the kits into 2022 with some new Marvel ones.

That being said, I am a big fan of how these turned out. The designs are much more interesting than previous ones and pair unique part techniques with some more interesting backdrops to really make these seem worth the cash. Both the Iron Man and Miles Morales Brick Sketches are the best releases we’ve seen from the sub-theme, and I have to say that I am impressed with the 180 adjustment the LEGO Group was able to make.

