VASAGLE’s 3-tier entryway shoe bench rack falls to Amazon low ahead of spring at $59

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 3-tier Shoe Bench Rack for $59 shipped. For comparison, this normally goes for $90 or so at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to give the entryway of your home a facelift this spring, then VASAGLE’s rack is a great way to do just that. There are two levels of storage below the seat and one above to give three tiers of storage in your entryway. You’ll also find hooks to keep purses, jackets, and other necessities always within reach when walking out the door. Plus, the two mesh storage shelves are perfect for shoes as they let things drip off and dry, should it be rainy or wet out. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the bench or hooks provided here, then consider picking up a dedicated shoe rack instead. This one is $24 on Amazon and has four tiers to keep your shoes stored in. It’s perfect for organizing a closet, though the fabric shelves likely aren’t the best choice for wet footwear to go on.

Use Anker’s flagship smart RoboVac and mop to keep the house neat and tidy while out and about. It can run automatically and both vacuum and mop your home. It features advanced navigation and is entirely programmable, letting you choose where to just vacuum and where to do both. It’s on sale today for $200 off, and there are other models starting as low as $110 as well, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the VASAGLE Shoe Bench Rack:

Welcomes You Home: Eliminate the mess in your hallway with this smart coat shoe rack; the perfect balance of clean lines, modern elegance and effortlessly rustic appeal

Everything You Need: After coming back home at the end of the day, just hang your coat, hat and scarves on the top 5 dual hooks, sit on the bench to remove your shoes and put them on the 2 steel mesh storage shelves

Stable and Safe: With 4 adjustable feet, the coat rack can stand perfectly stable on carpets or uneven floors; 2 anti-toppling straps are included to ensure safe use

