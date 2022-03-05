Kodak’s Mini Shot 2 Instant Camera can also print your iPhone pics for $88, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kodak Photo Printer (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its instant photo printers, cameras, and accessories priced from $88 shipped. Our favorite is the Mini Shot 2 Portable Instant Camera for $87.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $110 to $120 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This instant camera with a built-in photo printer is perfect for capturing memories with your family this spring. Just point, shoot, and printer to have a physical copy of that picture ready to hand around to friends when you get home. There are two photo types to choose from, which includes one with a border and one without a border, depending on what you want. There’s also the ability to connect your smartphone and print any picture, even if it wasn’t taken with the Mini Shot 2 Retro. Keep reading for more.

You could insead opt for the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera to save a few bucks. It comes in at $69 on Amazon and is great for just pointing, capturing, and printing. You won’t be able to flip between two border choices or connect it to a smartphone in order to print other photos however, so do keep that in mind when deciding which camera to get.

If you’re more of a professional photographer, or just want to use an iPhone or DSLR to capture memories instead of an instant camera, then you won’t want to miss out on this iPad Pro deal that we found earlier this week. Available for $999, Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro sports a M1 processor and 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display, making it ideal for photo editing while on-the-go.

More on the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Portable Instant Camera:

After taking fabulous shots with your KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro, you have the choice to print or cancel, unlike other polaroid cameras. This instant camera can also connect to any mobile device through Bluetooth to print straight from the photo gallery.

Why pay more to print? Our KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro photo printer is the most affordable option to print right from your home. Photos are more affordable if purchased as a printer bundle.

KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro uses 4Pass Technology to print flawless photos instantly. Each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process so it’s fingerprint proof and water-resistant for long-lasting quality.

