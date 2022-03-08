Outfit your Apple Watch Series 7 with a leather band for just $7.50 (Save 32%)

Marge Plus via Amazon is now offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $7.47 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, it just dropped to $9 with today’s offer coming within cents of our previous mention at 32% off. Compatible with 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Speaking of, don’t forget that we’re still tracking ongoing discounts that make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $349, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!