Razer’s up to $150 Raiju Android controller hits one of its best prices yet at $38 today

Woot is now offering the Razer Raiju Mobile Android Controller for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one sells for $150 directly from Razer and closer to $120 at Amazon where third-party sellers have it in the $48 range as of late. Today’s deal is $12 below our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find. Features include an adjustable phone mount with up to 60-degrees of tilt alongside customizable controls. The Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons are joined by four multi-function mappable controls, a hair trigger mode to reduce travel distance, user-controlled sensitivity of the thumbsticks, and USB-C charging. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

You can save a touch more by going with the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus. It sells for $34.50 at Amazon and is an overall more modern solution with a built-in phone clip, PC support, pass-through charging while you’re playing, and a pair of custom mappable buttons. It’s not a Razer controller, but it is worth consideration and will save you even more.

Speaking of Android gear, we are still tracking Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset with new all-time lows at $100 off the going rate. Pricing starts from just under $600 shipped and you can get a closer look at the price drops and feature set right here. Swing by our Android deal hub and the latest roundup of Google Play app deals for even more.

More on the Razer Raiju Mobile:

Ergonomic multi-function button layout – for expert control and advanced customization

Hair trigger mode – for the competitive advantage

Adjustable phone mount – for the best gaming experience at any angle

For the best gaming experience at any angle – soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback

Mobile app configuration – for Easy control at your fingertips

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!