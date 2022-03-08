Spigen brings some nostalgia to AirPods 3 with its iPod Shuffle-style case at $18 (New low)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case for $17.99 in all three colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 direct, they launched at $20 back in December and are now seeing the first notable price drop at Amazon with today’s new all-time low. Featuring that classic iPod Shuffle-style design, they combine some nostalgic sensibilities with a modern AirPods 3 case for your latest-generation Apple earbuds. The retro-inspired design wrap your AirPods 3 case in a dual layer polymer from some extra bump and scratch protection with a flat base so they can stand tall and comes with a carabiner clip with your purchase. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Be sure to check out the elago classic Apple-inspired cases as well, but if you’re just looking for something simple to protect your AirPods 3 case there are more affordable solutions out there. The basic flat BRG Silicone Protective Case comes in at $6 Prime shipped and is available in a wide variety of colors. Clearly not quite as interesting an option, but it will safe-guard your apple earbuds for less than half the price.

But if you’re looking for something with a bit more of a natural approach, dive into our coverage of Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready AirPods 3 case. These options wrap your case in a real oak or walnut wood treatment while still leaving all functionality in play. Our piece from earlier this year will dish up all of the details you need right here.

More on the Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case:

Meet our latest member of the #SpigenClassics

Retro-inspired design for a look that remains timeless

[NOTE] Buttons features are non-functional

[Hybrid Polymer Technology] Dual layer solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches

Precisely designed for the Airpods 3rd Generation Casewith Keychain, Classic Design Airpods 3rd Generation Case(2021)

