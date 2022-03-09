Cricut’s new Hat Press and commercial-ready Autopress join its EasyPress 3 lineup

This week, Cricut updated its EasyPress line with the introduction of the EasyPress 3. The new expanded lineup includes the two familiar sizes of the previous-generation EasyPress 2, but now expands it with Bluetooth connectivity as well as two new models that we’ve never seen before: the Hat Press and Autopress. These are bound to become a staple in DIY households with Cricut machines, so let’s take a look at the new EasyPress 3 lineup, including the Hat Press and Autopress the below.

Cricut expands EasyPress 3 lineup to include “most advanced heat press” yet

Cricut is known for its at-home crafting machines with the Maker, Explore, and Joy lineups delivering a user-friendly design that’s easy to use by newcomers to the craft and experts alike. The EasyPress accessories are also generally quite, well, easy to use when it comes to HTV (heat transfer vinyl) or when using the brand’s Infusible Ink. However, as Cricut seeks to make its product line more uniform, the EasyPress was the next update needed.

In comes the Cricut EasyPress 3. It retains everything you loved about the Easy Press, including the compact design, edge-to-edge heating, and simple user interface. However, now it offers Bluetooth connectivity and works with the all-new Cricut Heat app.

You’ll simply connect the app to the EasyPress 3, follow the on-screen, step-by-step instructions, and then send the settings to your unit with a simple tap. The app even tells you what’s needed for a project, how to stack materials, and more. There are two sizes available, with the smaller one measuring 9-by-9 inches and the larger being 12-by-10 inches.

However, those who need something more commercial-level will want to hold off on the traditional EasyPress 3 and instead consider the Cricut Autopress. Designed with “commercial-level automation capabilities,” the Autopress is perfect for those who are growing out of the consumer-use space and into the more commercial side of things.

It’s built with steel and high-quality components to deliver “professional-level production.” There are automated features that will move the head up and down so you don’t have to worry about lifting or pushing down on heavy objects. Once the top is pushed down, which Cricut says can be down with as few as two fingers, the motor automatically engages. This measures the thickness of the material being used to apply “perfect pressure” using your time and temperature settings to release when the transfer is done. Essentially, the entire experience is automated with the Autopress, making it the perfect buy if you’re looking to expand the operation beyond what the traditional EasyPress has to offer.

Finally, we have the Cricut Hat Press. This is a brand-new product category for Cricut, and it uses a ceramic-coated plate to evenly distribute the heat onto your material. The curved plate, which is unique to the Hat Press, also work with the Cricut Heat app for a “guided making experience.” There’s also a new Strong Heat Resistant Tape that’s made with extra sticking power to keep designs on hats in place while the Hat Press does the work. Of course, there’s also a new lineup of Infusible Ink-compatible ball caps and trucker hats to choose from.

Cricut’s EasyPress 3 will retail at $199 for the 9-by-9 inch size and $249 for the 12-by-10 inch. The Hat Press will be $149, and all three will launch on March 13. The Cricut Autopress will cost $999 and is slated to be available in early May.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I wasn’t sure how Cricut would update the EasyPress line, I’m quite happy with the improvements made here. The addition of the Cricut Heat app means that settings will be more automated and guided, and the step-by-step instructions will ensure a flawless execution when followed.

The addition of the Hat Press is also something that intrigues me. I love hats, and getting them custom embroidered is always expensive, so the thought of being able to make my own at home is very intriguing. Plus, the Autopress looks perfect for small or medium businesses who are turning out a lot of shirts, canvas totes, or prints.

All-in-all, I’d say that the Cricut EasyPress 3 lineup, including the Hat Press and Autopress, are perfectly balanced at this point. There’s an option for everyone and even new choices for ways to create at home.

