iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa car charger at low of $49, Aivo dash cam now $131

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual-port 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $49.15 shipped. Normally $55, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is only the second discount that we’ve seen at Amazon. This unique car charger has Alexa built-in to allow you to access voice-activated commands to check the weather, get directions, make a call, change the music, and more. On top of that, the Aivo Boost features 30W USB-C PD and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 for keeping your devices powered while on the road. Keep reading for additional iOttie deals.

We’re also seeing the iOttie Aivo View Smart Dash Cam for $130.99 at Amazon. Down from $150, this is the first discount that we’ve seen offered on this dash camera. The Aivo View features the ability to record at up to 1600p, which is higher than 2K/QHD at 30FPS. For those who prefer framerate over all, then 1080p at 60FPS is also an option. There’s a 140-degree field of view which captures everything in front of your vehicle at one time. There’s also a GPS module to keep tabs on your vehicle’s driving route, location, speed, and more.

Don’t forget that right now you could instead grab a 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for just $10.50. This is a 39% discount from its normal going rate and delivers a more powerful experience than the iOttie model above. However, there’s no built-in Alexa or microphones here, so do keep that in mind.

More on the iOttie Aivo Boost:

Access thousands of Alexa skills from the driver’s seat. Voice-activated commands allow you to safely check the weather, get directions, make a call, select music, and much more while on the road.

The iOttie Connect and Amazon Alexa app support device functions and firmware updates.

Equipped with two noise cancelling microphones for optimal voice recognition and performance while using Alexa.

