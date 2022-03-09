iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa car charger at low of $49, Aivo dash cam now $131

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual-port 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $49.15 shipped. Normally $55, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is only the second discount that we’ve seen at Amazon. This unique car charger has Alexa built-in to allow you to access voice-activated commands to check the weather, get directions, make a call, change the music, and more. On top of that, the Aivo Boost features 30W USB-C PD and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 for keeping your devices powered while on the road. Keep reading for additional iOttie deals.
We’re also seeing the iOttie Aivo View Smart Dash Cam for $130.99 at Amazon. Down from $150, this is the first discount that we’ve seen offered on this dash camera. The Aivo View features the ability to record at up to 1600p, which is higher than 2K/QHD at 30FPS. For those who prefer framerate over all, then 1080p at 60FPS is also an option. There’s a 140-degree field of view which captures everything in front of your vehicle at one time. There’s also a GPS module to keep tabs on your vehicle’s driving route, location, speed, and more.
Don’t forget that right now you could instead grab a 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for just $10.50. This is a 39% discount from its normal going rate and delivers a more powerful experience than the iOttie model above. However, there’s no built-in Alexa or microphones here, so do keep that in mind.
More on the iOttie Aivo Boost:
- Access thousands of Alexa skills from the driver’s seat. Voice-activated commands allow you to safely check the weather, get directions, make a call, select music, and much more while on the road.
- The iOttie Connect and Amazon Alexa app support device functions and firmware updates.
- Equipped with two noise cancelling microphones for optimal voice recognition and performance while using Alexa.
