Smartphone Accessories: 54W USB-C/A Car Charger $10.50 (39% off), more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon then use the code 30WACRWM at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific charger. If you’re planning on taking a spring road trip soon, then be sure to have ample power in the car to charge. This adapter delivers up to 36W of USB-C PD as well as up to 18W of QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-A, making it a versatile adapter. If you’re wondering, 36W is plenty of power to charge your iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook Air. It also has the ability to trickle-charge more powerful machines, like the MacBook Pro, making it a viable in-car charging option for all.
AINOPE fast car charger type c is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols such as PPS, QC3.0, PD 3.0, QC 2.0, SCP, FCP, and PE+. Using the turbotive super fast charging technology in the 36W USB C ports, this car charger fast charge recharges your devices at a screaming fast rate easily. It rapid-charges any capable phone like Samsung S22 S21 S20 Ultra from 0-50% in only takes 20 min, iPhone 12 Pro Max in 30 min and most fast-charging-capable devices.
The 54W fast USB C car charger is supporting PD 36W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output. With the dual port super fast car charger adapter, you can supercharge two laptops, smartphones or ipads simultaneously.
