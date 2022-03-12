LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion now live with bonus Jane Goodall freebie set

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. As the very first chance to lock-in some extra credit this year, you’ll be able to score twice the points as usual on everything from just-released creations to those hard-to-find builds that you’ve had your eye on. Plus, you’ll even score a free limited-edition LEGO Jane Goodall kit on select orders, too. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO VIP double points promotion live through the weekend

Marking the first LEGO double VIP points promotion since back over the holiday season, this weekend sale is giving you a rare chance to lock-in some savings on all of the new 2022 sets. These kinds of events don’t come around very options, making for a notable chance for builders to cash in on the extra points on everything.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

On top of just adding some extra credit in with the double LEGO VIP points, you can also score the latest gift with purchase set for free in select orders. Having just launched earlier in the month, the new Jane Goodall Tribute set is up for grabs when spending $120 or more on any combination of LEGO creations. It’ll automatically be added to your cart once hitting the threshold, and gives you a chance to score a limited-edition build at no extra cost. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the set.

When it comes to actually locking in all of the savings through this week, the promotion applies to every set available on LEGO’s site. So whether you’re looking to finally pick up some of the new 2022 creations or have been eyeing a larger model that rarely goes on sale, today’s double LEGO VIP points rollout is about as notable as they come.

Here are some of our top picks:

Live through the weekend

This time around, the LEGO Group is limiting the promotion to a much shorter duration that we’re used to. You’ll have through the end of the weekend on March 14 in order to take advantage of the double VIP points promotion. So what are you waiting for? Go shop everything LEGO has to offer. Or, for some additional inspiration on which sets to pick up, check out all of our most recent LEGO reviews down below.

