Hands-on with LEGO’s Boba Fett Throne Room, the largest Star Wars 2022 set so far

Entering as the largest LEGO Star Wars set of 2022 so far, the Boba Fett’s Throne Room kit just hit store shelves at the beginning of the month. As one of the year’s more anticipated creations since first being rumored last year, we’re finally taking a hands-on look at the new over 700-piece creation to see how it stacks up.

Hands-on with the LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room set

Having launched on March 1 as the wave’s flagship Star Wars set, the new Boba Fett’s Throne Room is also the largest kit from the theme in 2022. Its $100 price point brings with it 732 pieces alongside seven minifigures. Interestingly for a set called Boba Fett’s Throne Room, this creation is actually inspired more by season two of The Mandalorian rather than the bounty hunter’s own show. That theming is good to keep in mind going into the set, as everything is focused around the end credits scene rather than anything showing up specifically in The Book of Boba Fett.

As far as the build itself actually goes, Boba Fett’s Throne Room is the main and only portion of the set. There are no side creations meant to supplement the set, with the large Tatooine residence making yet another brick-built appearance this time around. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the source material adapted in LEGO form, as the 2022 version here marks the third attempt at recreating the crime lord’s domicile. In case you missed out on our recent LEGOCY review, we took a look at what the original version had to offer. And this time around, there are certainly some updates.

The build is comprised of three main sections which each depict a different aspect of Jabba the Hutt’s former palace. There’s the featured throne room right in the center that earns this kit its name, as well as the signature tower off to the right. Then on the left is a small seating area of sorts which very loosely draws inspiration from the source material.

By far the biggest highlight has to be the throne itself, which is front and center in the new creation. While it relies on some stickers to pull off the iconic Rancor motifs, they are nonetheless a nice touch that really pulls the set together. The centerpiece of the set wouldn’t be complete without a play feature in the LEGO Group’s eyes, so you’ll find a little level off to the side that lets you eject Bib Fortuna as Boba Fett usurps the throne.

I am also a big fan of how the whole build opens up. Both of the side modules can be opened up or closed with pins that click everything into place, but the back also unfurls for better access to the throne building. The chair itself also folds out to reveal some extra accessories and get a better look at the interior.

minifigures

Now for the minifigures. The included characters are always a big draw of any LEGO Star Wars set, and 2022 brings some exciting new entries into the lineup. Boba Fett’s Throne Room specifically has quite a few exclusive inclusions that help make up the seven total minifigs this time around.

Fittingly for the set, Boba Fett rocking his new armor from the Disney+ canon. There’s no change here over the first inclusion in 2021’s Slave 1, which is a bit unfortunate given the incorrect coloring of his helmet. Next up is Fennec Shand, who includes a new hairpiece to mark the character’s second inclusion in a LEGO set to date. Plus, a Gamorrean Guard is making a reappearance for the first time in nearly a decade.

On the exclusive side of things, the LEGO Group is also including some newcomers in Boba Fett’s Throne Room. There’s most notably a brick-built Quarren who has yet to appear in any form before, as well as Rystáll Sant and a Weequay guard. Lastly, Bib Fortuna is getting a new mold and print to round out the set.

All of the figures are quite notable inclusions and really do bring up the value of the set. I won’t say that another Gamorrean Guard wouldn’t have gone a long way, but getting seven minifigures at all in a $100 set is hard to come by these days in the LEGO world.

The difference 19 years makes

9to5Toys’ Take:

At the end of the day, the new LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room might not be the perfect recreation of its source material, but it still offers plenty of value. The build takes a new approach compared to what we’ve seen in the past. And while it might not be as display-worthy as the gold standard version from 2013, it still delivers some notable new minifigures and a worthwhile build for $100.

They say the third time is the charm, but the LEGO Group had so many external factors affecting the set this time around that Boba Fett’s Throne Room couldn’t be as good as it should have been. Before the set itself was even prototyped by the company, it was already trying to avoid the controversy of the 2013 model which looks a little too similar to Istanbul’s sacred Hagia Sophia monument. That alongside the focus being put on The Mandalorian rather than The Book of Boba Fett proper means the designer had no idea what we would see from the latter series.

So while it would have been amazing to see another room included with a Bacta Tank, or even a Rancor, the set’s biggest weaknesses are really out of its control. Judging the build entirely by what’s included in the box, I am quite happy with what you get for the $100 price tag. The LEGO build still manages to look great on display even if the focus is on the interior, and the included minifigures only make Boba Fett’s Throne Room even more eye-catching.

Sure, it may not be perfect. But there is plenty to like for both older builders like myself into more collectible kits as well as those younger fans. Whichever camp you find yourself in, this is the LEGO Star Wars set new for 2022 that is most worth recommending so far. Will that likely change once the summer wave gets here? Who knows. But if the upcoming kits are anywhere close to as good as our current reports indicate, there will be some stiff competition for the theme awaiting later on in the year.

