LEGO officially unveils seven new Super Mario sets with debut of Princess Peach and more

Just after yesterday’s teaser, today we’re getting an official look at all of the new LEGO Super Mario sets for 2022. Celebrating the annual March 10 holiday known as Mario Day, seven new creations have been revealed ahead of their release later this summer.

LEGO brings seven new sets into the Super Mario lineup for 2022

Marking the very first wave of LEGO Mario kits for 2022, today we’re getting a look at seven different creations from all around Mushroom Kingdom. Just like how previous lineups have focused around each of the collection’s main characters, like last year’s debut of Luigi and the subsequent Luigi’s Mansion expansion, this time around another icon from the Mario franchise is taking the spotlight.

Leading the pack this time is the new Adventures with Peach Starter Course. Giving the Mushroom Kingdom Princess her brick-built debut, well… second if you count the miniature representation in last year’s Question Block, this will be the third electronic figure to join the Super Mario collection. Sitting alongside both Mario and Luigi, the new figure sports the same electronic play features as we’ve found in the past.

Here are all seven of the new LEGO Super Mario 2022 sets:

Adventures with Peach Starter Course: $59.99 | 354 pieces

| 354 pieces Peach’s Castle Expansion Set: $129.99 | 1,216 pieces

| 1,216 pieces Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set: $79.99 | 494 pieces

| 494 pieces Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set: $69.99 | 540 pieces

| 540 pieces Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set: $29.99 | 246 pieces

| 246 pieces Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set: $19.99 | 154 pieces

| 154 pieces Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set: $9.99 | 76 pieces

The star of the show this time around in terms of Expansion sets has to be the new Peach’s Castle. Clocking in as the theme’s most expensive add-on set to date, the $130 build depicts the iconic location in the Mario franchise with some all-new bricks to pull off its signature look. There’s also a range of other builds listed above that you can check out in the gallery below.

Peach joining the LEGO Mario theme this fall

Despite being unveiled here in March, the new LEGO Super Mario 2022 sets won’t be launching until later this summer. Arriving on August 1, you’ll have to wait a few months to bring Princess Peach and the rest of the new expansion kits to your LEGO collection.

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’re now three years into the LEGO Group’s collaboration with Nintendo, and its latest wave of Super Mario sets are still managing to keep things fresh. The different designs this time around are certainly more attractive in the display sense than we’ve seen before. And even if these are meant to be played with rather than showcased in a collection, there’s a lot to like.

