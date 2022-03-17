Skip the flagship tax and bring home a prev-gen. Pixel 4 128GB for $371 instead (New low)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Android Smartphone for $370.85 shipped in Just Black. Normally fetching $600 these days, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the capacity. We last saw a 64GB model sell for $349, for comparison. With all of the attention around Google’s new handset, going with the previous-generation Pixel 4 is a great way to still get in the first-party Android game without spending a flagship-caliber amount of cash. Whether for yourself or a family member, this smartphone packs a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Backed by Night Sight photography, its 12 and 16MP camera array is round out by 25-hour battery life. You’re also looking at Android updates through the end of this year. Go get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A wise investment with so much savings from the lead deal would be to put some of that savings towards one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases at $37. Though if one of the first-party covers is out of the question with its higher price tag, going with the Spigen Neo Hybrid is certainly worth considering as a lower-cost solution. This one will only run you $11 at Amazon right now, and brings some added protection to your handset sans the more premium build of the in-house option from Google.

As far as flagship handsets actually go, right now we’re tracking a sizable discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Bundled with one of the brand’s S Pen cases, the smartphone is now resting at the best price of the year following a $349 discount. Though whichever handset you do end up with, you should go check out all of the best app and game deals to load it up without paying full price.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

