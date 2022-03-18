LEGO’s all-new 1,100-piece Vespa sees first discount to $90 alongside other rare deals

Heading into the weekend, Zavvi is launching a new LEGO sale with some rare discounts attached to all-new kits for the first time and more. Shipping is free across the board. An easy top pick this time around is offering up a discount on the new LEGO Vespa 125 Scooter at $89.99 with code VESPA at checkout. Normally fetching $100, this is the very first price cut since launching back at the beginning of the month and is a new all-time low. Arriving as the latest Creator Expert vehicle, the new Vespa 125 stacks up to 1,106 pieces and sports a fresh blue color scheme. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the iconic ride and delivers on the authenticity with plenty of details like an engine, working steering, fold-out kickstand, and tons of accessories. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. There’s also a host of other rare LEGO deals up for grabs down below.

Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship at $309.99 when code GUNSHIP has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $350, this is a match of the all-time low at $40 off and the best price in months.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final builds spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to go check out all of the latest LEGO news right here. Today we were informed of an all-new Star Wars creation launching next week which you can read all about in our coverage, though the real highlight this week certainly has to be the all-new 1,800-piece Creator DeLorean set.

LEGO Vespa 125 features:

An Italian style icon. A symbol of freedom. A tribute to La Dolce Vita. The Vespa Piaggio is all of these and more. Now you can build and display your own model version – dive into a mindful building project packed with style with this LEGO Vespa 125 (10298) scooter model set for adults. To celebrate Vespa’s 75th anniversary, the LEGO designers have worked closely with the lifestyle brand to recreate this stunning model in an immersive build, especially for adults.

