Razer gaming Gold Box starts at $36 with RGB keyboards, chairs, and Android gamepads

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Razer gaming accessories at all time low prices. Razer is the #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US according to the NPD Group. Pricing starts at $36 and shipping is free across the board. Here are some of our favorites.

  • Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $35.99
  • Keyboards: Razer Huntsman Elite: $99.99, BlackWidow Mechanical Wireless: $139.99
  • Enki X Essential Gaming Chair: $224.99
  • Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad: $39.99

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset features:

  • Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 millimeter drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound (only available on Windows 10 64-bit)
  • All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up
  • Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication
  • In-Line Audio Controls: A built-in an analog volume control wheel and mic mute switch
  • Lightweight & Durable: Made of bauxite aluminum, the Kraken frame is flexible and designed to last. Frequency Response- 12 Hz – 28 kHz

