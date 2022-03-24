B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen. Bluetooth speaker with Alexa + 42-hour battery at new low of $189

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa for $188.78 shipped. For comparison, this model goes for $230 or so at Amazon right now, other colors are $250 or more from Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver plenty of sound on-the-go, this speaker has a peak output of 2x140W in a small package. It’s also fully waterproof and can last up to 18 hours at louder volumes, though turning things down will allow it to last for up to 43 hours, which is quite impressive. The Beosound A1 also features Alexa Wake Word support, meaning you can use the built-in voice control to change songs, volume, and more. Plus, you’ll find support for Beosonic Tuning in the Bang & Olufsen app for customizing the EQ of this portable speaker. Keep reading for more.

The JBL Flip 5 is a solid choice for a premium portable Bluetooth speaker without dropping nearly $200 on one. Coming in at $130 on Amazon, the Flip 5 packs up to 12 hours of playback per charge and is still waterproof like the Beoplay A1 above. However, it doesn’t support Alexa Wake Word on top of the shorter battery life, so do keep that in mind.

Save even more with this deal that we found on the Ortizan waterproof portable bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $29 right now at Amazon. While it’s normally $38, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. The discount is part of our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup, so be sure to swing by and give that post a look for other great ways to save.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Speaker features:

Take Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound with you, thanks to Beosound A1’s superior audio performance. With a peak power of 2×140 watts as well as an aptXTM adaptive codec to improve sound performance, this small speaker punches well above its weight.

