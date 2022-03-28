Get fit! Renpho body fat scales go on Gold Box starting at $16

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Renpho body fat scales at lowest ever pricing starting at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s up to 43% off these digital scales which synch with iPhone/Android and Apple watch apps, and with Google/Samsung Fit and Apple Health.

There’s also a Renpho wearable back/shoulder heating pad for $34.99

RENPHO Rechargeable Smart Scale Digital Weight and Body Fat USB Weight BMI Scale, Body Composition Monitor with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth features:

Smart App Works with Fitness Apps. Over millions of happy global users. Easy setup app works with Samsung Health, Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit, offers Apple Watch App.

13 Essential Body Fat Measurements. The RENPHO Smart BMI scale measures weight, Body Fat, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, and more body metrics. You can weigh anytime WITHOUT turning on the APP. The data will automatically sync to the app once it is connected again.

USB Rechargeable. RENPHO body fat monitor is built-in long lasting battery recharges through a USB cord. You can charge it with your power bank or AC adapter or laptop and so on.

Premium Quality. High accuracy scale equipped with auto calibrated high precision sensors measure increments. 4 sensitive electrodes, 6mm tempered glass platform. Easy to clean also lightweight, portable for you to carry around. Please mind the maximum weighing range of this scale is 396lbs or 180kg.

Smart App Scale. Can track your progress with charts and graphs, see your trend and compared to achieve your goals. The RENPHO app support Apple Health, Fitbit App and Google Fit, transfer your data to these apps within 1 second. Moreover, one scale can add unlimited users. Start a healthy life with RENPHO smart scale now.

