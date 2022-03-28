Smartphone Accessories: Mandalorian and Millennium Falcon Qi charging pads $25 each, more

GameStop is currently offering both the Star Wars Mandalorian alongside the Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad for $25 each with free shipping each for orders over $35. This is 50% from its normal going rate with today’s deal marking the return to our previous mention from February. These chargers deliver both 10W to Android smartphones and 7.5W on iPhone, making it a solid choice all around for powering your device. Not only that, but each is a fairly detailed replica of both the Mandalorian helmet as well as the Millennium Falcon, making them the perfect desk accessory for Star Wars fans.
More smartphone accessories:
- mophie 25% off sitewide sale drops new 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger to $112.50, more
- Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds are a 9to5 favorite at $130 (Save $40)
- 2-pack 20W USB-C PD Chargers + USB-C to Lightning Cables: $13.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Google’s Nest Wifi packages double as Assistant speakers at lows from $129 (Up to $100 off)
- LISEN Car Vent Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 259XPITR
- Get fit! Renpho body fat scales go on Gold Box starting at $16
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro falls to new Amazon all-time low of $180 following $50 discount
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Save up to 42% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $15
- Baseus W11 True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging: $10.50 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 74X9VYXI
- hohem iPhone/Smartphone 3-axis Gimbal Stabilizer: $69 (Reg. $99) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code GHRSOZZE
- Rock the party with Samsung’s originally $500 karaoke-ready MX-T50 Tower Speaker at $285
- RapidX X3PD 3-port 35W USB-C/A Car Charger: $12.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Monitor temperature and humidity wirelessly in three locations with Govee for $47.50 (Save 32%)
- Yootech 10W Qi Wireless Charger: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Take Renpho’s Apple Health Bluetooth BMI scale on your fitness journey for $17 (25% off)
It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this wireless charger will have your phone topped up in light-speed. This wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Plus, the thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged.
Star Wars Mandalorian Wireless Charging Pad, It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this Star Wars wireless charger will surely have your phone charged for battle. This Star Wars wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the Mandalorian helmet which will look super stylish and cool on your desk.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!