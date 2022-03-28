Smartphone Accessories: Mandalorian and Millennium Falcon Qi charging pads $25 each, more

GameStop is currently offering both the Star Wars Mandalorian alongside the Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad for $25 each with free shipping each for orders over $35. This is 50% from its normal going rate with today’s deal marking the return to our previous mention from February. These chargers deliver both 10W to Android smartphones and 7.5W on iPhone, making it a solid choice all around for powering your device. Not only that, but each is a fairly detailed replica of both the Mandalorian helmet as well as the Millennium Falcon, making them the perfect desk accessory for Star Wars fans.

