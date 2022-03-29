Arteza Gold Box from $7.50: Adult coloring books, paint sets, canvases, pens, more up to 44% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront is now offering up to 44% off a range of its art and office supplies including pens, pencil crayons, markers, paint sets, crafting kits, and much more. One standout here, among the many, is the 2-pack of Arteza Coloring Books for Adults at $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this is 29% off the going rate, a few bucks under the recent deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. They feature 72 detachable glue-bound pages each filled with “relaxing and stress relieving” floral mandala designs (144 of them to be exact). Not only can they be just a fun personal activity, but with the removable pages there are a plethora of applications you can apply your new zen art to as you “unwind [and get] in touch with your creativity.” Head below for deals on all of the makers, pencil crayons, and paints you’ll need to get some color on the page. 

Whether the coloring books are of interest or not, there are plenty of other Arteza deals on tap today at Amazon. From brush and gel pens to various paint sets (plus the canvases you’ll need), colored pencil kits, felt fabric sheets for crafting projects, and much more, now’s a great time to upgrade your home art setup. You can browse through all of the Gold Box Arteza deals right here for offers starting from just over $7.50 Prime shipped

If you’re more of a photographer or digital artist, be sure to check out the deals we have live on Adobe’s Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022. Now $50 off with no subscription needed, you can get a closer look at the ongoing price drops available on Adobe’s editing suite in yesterday’s coverage

Arteza Coloring Book features:

  • Relaxing Adult & Teen Coloring Books: This coloring book for women and men is a great therapeutic way to ease anxiety and experience relaxation.
  • Variety of Stress-Relieving Designs: With a total of 144 unique floral & mandala designs, this art therapy coloring book allows you to relax and unwind while getting in touch with your creativity.
  • Versatile & Portable: With these coloring books for adults, you can color at home or while you travel and easily remove the detachable glue-bound pages once you’re ready to showcase your work.
  • Designed and Created by Artists: Here at Arteza, we are passionate about creating products that inspire. For us, art is an expression of the human experience. That’s why we work to make our art supplies accessible to all people.

