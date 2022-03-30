eBay takes extra 15% off Philips Hue lights, Nintendo Switch, and other tech in latest sale

eBay has launched a new extra 15% off sale today, this time putting various tech products in the spotlight. Just apply code SHOPTECH15 at checkout to lock-in the savings, which nets you free shipping on just about everything, too. Our top pick amongst the sale would be the Philips Hue Gradient Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip at $152.99. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $27 off while beating our previous mention from back in December by $9.

As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Before we get to any other highlights, it’s worth diving into the sale yourself to check out everything on tap and eligible for the code. Ranging from other smart home lighting to Nintendo’s latest and everything in-between, we’ve outlined some other top picks to help get you started.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension.

