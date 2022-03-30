MobyFox Watch Bands Review: A band for everyone

I’ve been using the MobyFox watch bands for a couple weeks now, and they’ve been a fun addition to my wardrobe. These bands work with Apple Watch as well as most Android smart watches.

MobyFox watch bands offer a variety of licensed brands to choose from. With a choice of Hello Kitty, Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more, there is sure to be a choice for everyone. On my Apple Watch SE, I tried out one from the PowerPuff Girls collection and another from Marvel’s Venom.

The silicone bands are easy to clean and sweat resistant. What’s unique about MobyFace is that it includes interchangeable lugs so you can use these bands on Apple Watches of any size. For instance, my watch is 40mm, and if I wanted to let a friend with a 45mm watch borrow my band, they can. The lugs may not be easiest to change over but they do the trick. I do wish the lugs were labeled with its size like Apple-branded bands are.

Marvel’s Venom band

PowerPuff Girls’ Blossom band

These would be the perfect gift for any smart watch user looking to add to their band collection, especially since you don’t need to know someone’s watch size. It’s basically risk-free as long as they like the brand they’ll be repping.

MobyFox has its own app, MobyFace, where you can purchase coordinating watch faces with your bands. There’s a variety of free unlicensed faces to choose from as well. Since Apple doesn’t allow third-party faces, you have to download the face to Photos and add through the Watch app.

MobyFace app

If you’re looking for an adjustable, silicone watch band with your favorite characters, MobyFox is the place to shop. One thing I will note is that if you have smaller wrists like I do, the bands feel a tad bulky at first but gets better with wear.

You can purchase a MobyFox band from the company’s website or Amazon.

