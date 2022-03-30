Monitor your home remotely with the pan/tilt Kasa 1080p security camera for $27 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Security Camera for $26.99 shipped with code 3KASACAM and the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $35, this discount is among the lowest prices we can find for this security camera. This camera can pan and tilt to monitor your home from one vantage point. The Kasa camera connects to your Wi-Fi so you can remotely check on your home and record to AWS servers. IT can also record to a local microSD card (up to 64GB). View 30 days of video history and can access advanced features when you subscribe to the Kasa Care Plan. You can configure the camera to follow the motion it detects as well. Ask Alexa or Assistant to view your live camera feed on supported devices. Keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by going with the Kasa Smart 1080p Security Camera for $25. The feature set is very similar to the featured camera with some notable exceptions. This camera gets fixed in position and cannot pan or tilt. You have the same microSD card storage as the pan/tilt version and can also record to the AWS servers. A feature not mentioned above that both cameras have is 2-way audio that allows you to communicate with people and pets. The night vision on these cameras is good up to 30 feet as well.

After looking at these cameras, be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on cameras, lights, and more. You can also save on the Eve HomeKit Light Strip for $60. This 25% discount means you can save on this light strip that can vary the lighting throughout the day. TP-Link also has the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $20. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this dimmer plug and the non-dimmer plug can be had for $15. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for these plugs.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Secuirty Camera features:

Live Steam from Anywhere with Pan/Tilt: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand. Swipe up, down, left and right on your phone to rotate and set your camera’s point of view in real-time.

Secure Your Videos Locally or with AWS Cloud: EC70 mini camera continuously records and stores footage or video clips on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB. You can view up to 30 days of video history and enjoy more advanced features when you subscribe Kasa Care Plan

Voice Control: For additional ease of use, pair the Kasa wifi camera with Alexa echo or Google assistant. Use a simple voice command to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to view your live camera feed on compatible Alexa or Google devices

