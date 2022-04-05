LEGO expands Jurassic World line with new Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack set

After seeing a collection of new Jurassic World: Dominion sets revealed earlier in the year, it seems that the LEGO Group has indeed saved the best for last. Revealed by a retailer ahead of its official launch later in the month, the new set arrives as the largest build in the wave and pits two massive brick-built dinos against each other.

LEGO debuts new Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack set

Entering as the largest LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion set so far, the new Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack build stacks up to 810 pieces. The main aspect of the build is the pair of dinosaurs themselves, but also two different buildings that we’ll be diving into first.

The smaller of the two is a little observation tower with some room up top of a few minifigures. It has a collapsing balcony to add into the play features, but otherwise falls into the what you see is what you get category. Then you’re looking at the main aspect of the set, which assembles a much larger command center topped off by a helicopter.

Now about those dinos. Marking the first times we’ve seen either of them in LEGO form, the set fittingly lives up to its name by including both a Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus. Both of these are in the same overall designs as we’ve see in the past from other Jurassic beasts, but have unique molds to pull of their different designs.

The LEGO Group also isn’t skimping on minifigures for the set, either. There is quite a large assortment at a total of six, several of which are exclusive to the Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack set. You’re notably looking at Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Kayla, and Dr. Henry Wu, who are from the Jurassic World franchise, but also older versions o Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler.

Just like all of the other upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion LEGO sets slated to release ahead of the movie, the Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack kit will debut come the end of April. While there is no official word from the LEGO Group, we’re expecting to see this one drop alongside its smaller dino-packed counterparts come April 17. Pricing is set at $129.99, easily making this the wave’s most expensive creation.

