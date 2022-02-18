LEGO reveals seven new dino-packed ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ sets

After just seeing the new T. rex Breakout set debut earlier in the month, the LEGO Group is back today with a collection of upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion sets. The latest wave includes seven new kits packed with dinosaurs, new minifigures, and builds inspired by the upcoming release in the Jurassic franchise.

Seven new LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion sets have arrived

As the latest wave of dino-packed creations from the LEGO Group, the new collection of Jurassic World: Dominion sets join three builds from the franchise that were unveiled earlier in the month. With seven creations this time around, there are various price points starting at $19.99, including kits for younger kids in the DUPLO line as well as typical System creations.

Headlining the collection this time around is the T. rex and Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout set, which is the wave’s flagship build at $79.99. Just like all of the other sets, the molded dinosaurs steal the show here with both the iconic T. rex and an Atrociraptor included amongst some other brick-built scenery. There’s a transport truck meant to hold the smaller of the two dinos, with an enclosure to round out the 461-piece set. You’re also getting four minifigures of various Jurassic World characters.

As we’ve come to expect from Jurassic World sets, the new Dominion wave doesn’t have the best price per piece value. The price tags here are certainly inflated just by looking at how many bricks are included, though the big draw of these kits for many builders will be the new mold dinosaurs. Each of the following kits includes some form of jurassic beast, with more variety than we’ve seen from previous lineups. Check everything out below.

LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion sets

Dinosaur Nursery: $19.99 | 27 pieces

Pteranodon Chase: $19.99 | 91 pieces

Atrociraptor Dinosaur Bike Chase: $19.99 | 167 pieces

Blue and Beta Velociraptor Capture: $29.99 | 173 pieces

Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush: $39.99 | 293 pieces

T. rex Dinosaur Breakout: $49.99 | 140 pieces

T. rex and Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout: $79.99 | 461 pieces

All seven of the new LEGO Jurassic World Dominion will be launching later this spring on April 17. That’s the same launch date we saw for the original two creations unveiled earlier in the month, as well as the more collectible T. rex Breakout build.

