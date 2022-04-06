Beam handwritten notes to the cloud, reusable smart Rocketbooks now start at $15 (Reg. $34)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook in midnight blue for $14.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 direct and $25 or via Walmart, this one fetched closer $28 and up for most of last year before starting to drop in price at the top of the year. It is now at a new Amazon all-time low in Midnight Blue. If you like to doodle and take hand-written notes, the smart Rocketbooks are a great investment. You can wipe the pages clean after beaming all of your content to your cloud service of choice and start from scratch without having to buy a whole new notebook. It also ships with the Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth you’ll need as well. More details below.

If the smart features aren’t of interest and you would prefer to keep it old school, the 240-page Amazon Basics Classic Notebook is a popular option at just over $8.50 Prime shipped. It includes the cardboard bound cover you’ll want as well as a nice elastic closure that doubles as an integrated bookmark.

Or just forget all of that and treat yourself to Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro while it’s $199 off at Amazon. Capable of much more than taking notes and accommodating your sketches, you can now land Apple’s M1 chip-equipped 11-inch pro tablet at the best price we have tracked since November 2021. Get a closer look and all of the details you need right here.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

