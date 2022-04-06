Keter’s outdoor storage shed is perfect for organizing your gardening supplies at $313

Amazon is offering the Keter Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets for $312.79. With an average going rate of around $400 over the past several months, today’s deal marks the best deal that we’ve seen since summer when it went for $299. This outdoor shed is designed to be the perfect place for your gardening tools and other similar items. It’s weather-resistant, waterproof, and UV protected as well. The resin design means it won’t peel, rot, or rust either. You’ll find adjustable brackets that are made to support two wood planks for shelving, though you’ll have to supply the wood. There’s a total of 62.05 cubic feet of storage space inside, ensuring there’s plenty of room to store all of your gear outside of the garage. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the Keter Denali 150-gallon resin patio box for $219 to save some cash. Sure it doesn’t have the same amount of storage as today’s lead deal, but it takes the same approach with a resin build that’s made to be weather-resistant and waterproof to keep outdoor tools and more in.

Speaking of outdoor cleaning, we recommend picking up the AIPER robot pool cleaner at its new low of $165. This marks a 39% discount from its normal going rate and makes now a great time to automate your pool cleaning.

Keter Outdoor Storage Shed features:

The Premier Tall’s durable construction is what makes it stand out from other storage shed on the market. While most manufacturers build their sheds with wood, the Keter Premier Tall is crafted from heavy duty resin. It’s an extremely durable material that holds up better than wood. You won’t ever have to worry about water damage or fading from the sun. It won’t peel or crack under years of sunlight unlike traditional materials.

