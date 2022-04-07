Latest Ring Alarm packages go on sale for the first time in 2022 starting at $160

Amazon is now offering the latest Ring Alarm 8-piece Smart Home Security System for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, this is the very first discount of the year at $50 off and lowest since we saw it drop back in November for Black Friday. Including everything you need to secure your home, Ring’s Alarm package is centered around eight different pieces of gear. First up is the keypad for being able to arm and disarm the system without having to use your phone or Alexa, which pairs with the siren. Then you’re getting one motion detector, four door/window sensors, and a range extender to provide enough coverage to your entire home. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t going to be quite the right fit for your home, two other Ring Alarm packages are also on sale via Amazon right now. First up is the entry-level 5-piece kit at $159.99 and down from $200. Or if you could use even more coverage for a larger home, the 14-piece Ring Alarm package is down to $264.99 from its usual $330 price tag. In either case, these are the first markdowns of the year and at least $40 off. You’ll want to check each listing for what’s included, but you’re mainly looking at the same experience as above just with a different assortment of sensors.

As for other ways to upgrade your smart home security, TP-Link just launched a pair of new offerings earlier in the week. Arriving as its first video doorbell to date alongside a new outdoor camera, these new smart offerings join the rest of the Kasa lineup. Our launch coverage breaks down what to expect from the new releases.

Latest Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

