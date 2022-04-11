Cuisinart’s 22-inch round flat top grill falls to lowest price in over a year at $243.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 22-Inch Round Flat Top Gas Grill for $243.58 shipped. Down from $300, you’re saving nearly 20% here and today’s discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in over a year. This flat top grill features two independently-controlled burners that deliver up to 30,000 BTUs of heat and let you have both hot and cool zones on the griddle depending on what you need. There’s an oversized 360-degree grease pan as well that “naturally funnels grease to a cup for easy cleanup.” Whether you want to roast, bake, steam, smoke, or sear, this flat top grill is perfect for the job. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $28.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $21 once you clip the on-page coupon, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

Don’t forget that Chefman’s Die-Cast Meat Slicer is currently on sale for $58 at Amazon. Normally retailing for up to $80, this meat slicer is great for taking your freshly-grilled meats and turning them into lunchmeat after a long day of cooking.

Cuisinart flat-top griddle features:

The exciting Cuisinart 22-inch Two-Burner Griddle is ideal for cooking restaurant-quality food at home. It features a cold-rolled steel cooking surface, and two burners that give maximum control for managing cooking zones with temperatures ranging from 200° to 550°. A grease pan with a removable grease cup surrounds the perimeter, and it sits on heavy-duty caster wheels that can be locked for more stability. The handy fold-away side prep table has an integrated paper towel holder that makes it’s easy to keep the prep area clean, and the vented cover lets you fry, steam, roast, smoke, or keep foods warm.

