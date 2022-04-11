Bring the deli experience home with Chefman’s Die-Cast Meat Slicer at $58 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli Meat Slicer for $58.10 shipped. Regularly between $70 and as much as $80 or more, today’s offer is the second-best price we have tracked on this model and the best we can find. A great option for getting that deli-thin slice at home, for picnics this year, and for preparing leftovers, it can slice up “ham, turkey, roast beef, dried meat, cheese, bread, fruit, and vegetables.” Alongside its adjustable thickness, 180-watt motor, and stainless steel blade, it features a die-cast aluminum housing, non-slip feet, and a safety guard. More details below.

A quick browse though Amazon’s $55 and under meat slicer section highlights how notable of a price today’s lead deal actually is. There isn’t a single option for less that can keep up with the Chefman model above. if you’re in the market for something like this, the popular model on sale at the top of this post is certainly worth consideration.

Speaking of leftovers, the 10-piece set of Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers is currently at the best price we have tracked since January at Amazon. One of the more popular options out there, you can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing details right here. Head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli Meat Slicer features:

SLICE YOUR FAVORITES: Use your food cutter to easily slice deli style ham, turkey, roast beef, dried meat, cheese, bread, fruit, and vegetables right in your own kitchen. The food slicer is equipped with an adjustable thickness dial for customizing slices just the way you like them.

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: With a sleek, compact design, this 9″ x 12″ deli slicer is small enough for most cabinets and countertops; perfect for weekday lunch prep or crafting gourmet meals. Great for making homemade beef jerky, deli sandwiches, charcuterie boards, sliced fruit for dehydrating, party platters, appetizers, and more.

