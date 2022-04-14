Charge your phone and laptop at 42% off with the Anker PowerExtend USB outlet strip for $15

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB 6-Outlet Pod for $14.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to use code ANK9166A2 at checkout. Normally listed for $26, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this power strip. Power up to nine devices at once using the 6-outlets and 3-USB ports. The low-profile wall plug is designed to stay out of the way while the 6-foot power cord is flexible to allow for versatile mounting. Protect your devices with this power strip as well with its built-in 900-joule surge protection. The strip can also support voltages between 110 and 240 volts for worldwide usage. Keep reading for more.

There are not many similar options for power strips with USB ports and surge protection at the $15 price point or lower. If you’re just looking for some additional plugs, you can grab this 2-pack of GE 6-outlet Power Strips for $11. Unlike the featured strip, you won’t have any USB ports for charging your phone or other devices, nor the surge protection circuitry. Keyholes on the back of the strips allow you to easily mount the strip along a wall, compared to the adhesive strip included with the Anker unit.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $12.50 with the headline deal being the Belkin 6-foot 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck with 20W USB-C PD Adapter for $30. Right now you can save on the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Glasses for $155. This is a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. The official Jackery Amazon storefront is now offering its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $477. A 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery powers the 500W pure sine wave AC outlet.

Anker PowerExtend USB 6-Outlet Pod features:

Designed with a low-profile 45° flat plug which fits easily into hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed, sofa, or other furniture.

Compatible with all standard wall outlet voltages worldwide (100V – 240V), so you can use PowerExtend safely wherever you are.

The 6 ft power cord is extra flexible to offer greater maneuverability and simpler storage. Cable tie included.

Comes with an adhesive pad so you can securely attach the power strip to smooth, dust-free surfaces.

