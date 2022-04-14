Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20, SEGA Genesis Classics $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nickelodeon All Star Brawl for $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $50, it regularly sells for between $30 and as much as $42 as of late across all three platforms. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on PlayStation and a new all-time on the physical Switch version. For those unfamiliar here, this is essentially like Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros-style mascot fighter. Featuring 20 themed stages, you’ll find Nickelodeon favorites from shows like Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats, Loud House, and more squaring-off against one another. It also delivers online multiplayer as well as 4-player local matches. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Nintendo Switch Sports, Halo Infinite, Super Mario Odyssey, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

