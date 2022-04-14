Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20, SEGA Genesis Classics $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nickelodeon All Star Brawl for $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $50, it regularly sells for between $30 and as much as $42 as of late across all three platforms. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on PlayStation and a new all-time on the physical Switch version. For those unfamiliar here, this is essentially like Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros-style mascot fighter. Featuring 20 themed stages, you’ll find Nickelodeon favorites from shows like Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats, Loud House, and more squaring-off against one another. It also delivers online multiplayer as well as 4-player local matches. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Nintendo Switch Sports, Halo Infinite, Super Mario Odyssey, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- w/ Leg Strap and Steel Water Bottle
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Here’s the new details on Kingdom Hearts 4
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- FEZ eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dishonored 2 $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Halo Infinite $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Indiana Jones Original Adventures Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
