Segway’s new Ninebot speaker brings genuine engine noise to your electric scooter

Segway has just launched its Engine Speaker for the Ninebot lineup of electric scooters, go-karts, and more. As its name implies, it can produce up to five different engine noises as well as operate as a standard Bluetooth speaker.

As electric vehicles are now having to implement speakers to produce noise while traveling below 19mph to prevent pedestrian accidents, Segway has decided to provide a way for the Ninebot scooters, go-karts, and other devices to emit engine noises. While they are not doing so because of the rules automakers are having to follow, this will add a fun addition to your scooter trips around the neighborhood. The Ninebot Engine Speaker is powered by two 8W drivers that are tuned to produce “more stable bass, clear treble, and full vocals.” Users will be able to choose from four ICE sounds (Single Cylinder, Twin-Cylinder, V8, and V12) alongside an electric motor sound. These sound effects are enhanced by working with the device to change with the throttle, braking, and other signals. A button located on the speaker will cycle through the sound options.

If driving around on your Ninebot KickScooter with engine noise roaring isn’t your style, you can connect your phone to blast tunes instead. You will use Bluetooth to connect to the Engine Speaker and can either use the dedicated buttons or your phone to control the volume level. Check out a demonstration of the Ninebot Engine Speaker below!

The metallic exterior will fit in nicely with the Ninebot lineup of electric vehicles. This speaker also features an IP55 rating, meaning it can take on the elements as you commute around town. Recharging is handled with the built-in USB-C port, and the battery can playback audio for up to 23 hours.

Availability

You can get the Segway Ninebot Engine Speaker from its official store and on Amazon at its list price of $149.99.

9to5Toy’s Take

I feel conflicted about this product, to be honest. On the one hand, it’s pretty funny, and I could see it being useful for jamming out while riding. On the other hand, $150 for a simple Bluetooth speaker would be too much for me to justify getting it. However, if they end up bundling this speaker with one of the scooters or go-karts, then I don’t see why not. Otherwise, you can take this Oontz Bluetooth Speaker for $22 and this roll of duct tape for $8 and have at it (while saving $120).

