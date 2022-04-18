Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $27, Zelda Link’s Awakening from $31, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering physical copies of Resident Evil Village for $29.99 shipped on PlayStation and Xbox. However, you can score a digital copies on Xbox over at Newegg for $26.99 using code SPRSAVE at checkout. Originally $60, it typically goes for closer to $40 or $45 as of late with today’s deals being the lowest prices we can find and matching our previous mention on physical copies. Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise and received solid reviews when it released last year. Alongside an appearance from Chris Redfield, players take a on the role of Ethan Winters once again as he travels to a mysterious village to “experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit” it has to offer “through a first-person perspective.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Lumo, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, The Medium, Splatoon 2, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening pre-owned $31 (Reg. $60 new)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 22 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Sper Bomberman R PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $10 (Reg. $40)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $6 (Reg. $15+)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- w/ Leg Strap and Steel Water Bottle
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- FEZ eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dishonored 2 $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
