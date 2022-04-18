Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $27, Zelda Link’s Awakening from $31, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering physical copies of Resident Evil Village for $29.99 shipped on PlayStation and Xbox. However, you can score a digital copies on Xbox over at Newegg for $26.99 using code SPRSAVE at checkout. Originally $60, it typically goes for closer to $40 or $45 as of late with today’s deals being the lowest prices we can find and matching our previous mention on physical copies. Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise and received solid reviews when it released last year. Alongside an appearance from Chris Redfield, players take a on the role of Ethan Winters once again as he travels to a mysterious village to “experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit” it has to offer “through a first-person perspective.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Lumo, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, The Medium, Splatoon 2, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

