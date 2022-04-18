Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more

Blair Altland -
First drop $100 off

After just launching earlier in the month, the official Gotrax Amazon store is now discounting its new G MAX Electric Scooter for the very first time. Dropping down to $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Gotrax’s latest electric scooter launched to usher in spring joy rides down the block or more environmentally-friendly trips to work and the store. It features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic wheels which are powered by a 350W motor to achieve 20 MPH top speeds. Its 42-mile range is also a nice touch, ensuring it can handle everything from casual riding to commuting and more. Find some additional Gotrax electric scooters down below from $328.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is also discounting a selection of other Gotrax electric scooters. There’s everything from higher-end solutions for getting in the EV game to some entry-level offerings for less demanding travel needs. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing to lock-in the savings.

Gotrax G MAX Electric Scooter features:

The Gotrax G MAX commuting electric scooter has a large, bright display, a built-in horn. It also has both head and taillights, the latter of which blinks rapidly when you hit the brakes.Riding safely at night with the front LED light and red tail light. The G MAX electric scooter has Cruise Mode and 2 Level Speed Controls.

