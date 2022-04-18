Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi/20W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Portable Battery $20, more

Aukey’s official Newegg storefront is offering its 10,000mAh 10W Qi/20W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $19.97 shipped. For comparison, it is on sale for $34 direct from Aukey right now and today’s deal beats our previous mention of $23 from last week. This portable battery has a few tricks up its sleeve to power your devices. Firstly, you’ll find that it supports up to 10W Qi wireless charging on Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhone. On top of that, there’s a USB-C PD 20W output as well as USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 18W. All of this combines to ensure that, no matter what phone or device you have, this battery can easily power it.

Wireless Charging Stand: One of the 10,000mAh Wireless portable charger. Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The kickstand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Dual Fast Charging Output: 20W PD 3.0 and 18W QC 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charging to your devices. Fast charge the iPhone 12 Pro up to 60% in just 30 minutes with the type C output 20W Max

