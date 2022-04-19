KeySmart Pro with Tile tracking and flashlight hits 2022 Amazon low at $40 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the KeySmart Pro trackable key holder tool for $39.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that ends sin 8 hours from now or when stock sells out. Regularly $50, it is also a new 2022 low and within a few bucks of the best price we have ever tracked. Alongside built-in Tile item tracking so you never lose your keys (or subsequently your phone), it is designed to neatly stow up to 10 keys alongside its built-in mini flashlight. You can also expand with additional KeySmart accessories down the line including the “SafeBlade, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.” Additional details below.

If it’s just a basic key holder you’re after, consider the brand’s KeySmart standard model. It sells for $25 Prime shipped and delivers much of the same experience as the model above without the Tile tracking and included flashlight. It’s also not quite as large, which may or may not be ideal for your needs. The KeySmart key holder “accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit.”

Then go check out the latest keychain-based multi-tool from Bellroy. Launched just last month, the new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo might be a notable addition to your EDC. It is also designed to carry your keys in neat holder alongside the brands new multi-function tool. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

KeySmart Pro features:

NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN with the world’s most powerful smart compact key holder and organizer. The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women.

INCLUDES the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Acts like a Tile keychain tracker that helps you locate your misplaced keys or track on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

