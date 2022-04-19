KeySmart Pro with Tile tracking and flashlight hits 2022 Amazon low at $40 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonKeySmart
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is now offering the KeySmart Pro trackable key holder tool for $39.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that ends sin 8 hours from now or when stock sells out. Regularly $50, it is also a new 2022 low and within a few bucks of the best price we have ever tracked. Alongside built-in Tile item tracking so you never lose your keys (or subsequently your phone), it is designed to neatly stow up to 10 keys alongside its built-in mini flashlight. You can also expand with additional KeySmart accessories down the line including the “SafeBlade, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.” Additional details below. 

If it’s just a basic key holder you’re after, consider the brand’s KeySmart standard model. It sells for $25 Prime shipped and delivers much of the same experience as the model above without the Tile tracking and included flashlight. It’s also not quite as large, which may or may not be ideal for your needs. The KeySmart key holder “accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit.”

Then go check out the latest keychain-based multi-tool from Bellroy. Launched just last month, the new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo might be a notable addition to your EDC. It is also designed to carry your keys in neat holder alongside the brands new multi-function tool. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. 

KeySmart Pro features:

  • NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN with the world’s most powerful smart compact key holder and organizer. The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women.
  • INCLUDES the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Acts like a Tile keychain tracker that helps you locate your misplaced keys or track on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

KeySmart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker falls back to ...
Samsung’s karaoke-ready Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga S...
Nulaxy C5 MacBook riser delivers a portable standing de...
Crucial 1,050MB/s X8 2TB Portable SSD now matching Amaz...
LG’s XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker with lantern-sty...
Amazon lows hit JBL’s Bluetooth speakers from $30...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is now even more afford...
Android app deals of the day: The Last Express, Twiligh...
Load more...
Show More Comments