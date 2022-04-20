Hisense’s Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector includes a 120-inch ALR screen at $884 off

Amazon is offering the Hisense TriChroma Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector with ALR Screen at $4,615.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $5,500 at Best Buy and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen since it launched, only being beaten by a drop to $4,500 in January. If you’re looking at bolstering your home theater before we head into summer, then this projector is perfect for the task. It’s a 3-color laser projector, which is where the TriChroma moniker comes from. The pure red, green, and blue lasers allow for “new levels of color performance” which can cover 107% of the BT.2020 spectrum. Included with your purchase is a 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen as well, so you have everything ready to go as soon as it arrives. The projector has a maximum brightness of 3,000 lumens and fully supports 4K HDR content with a native 40W Dolby Atmos sound system built-in. Hisense’s projector also features built-in smarts, with Android TV on deck for content consumption as well as tie ins with Alexa and Assistant for smart home automation. On top of that, it has three HDMI ports, two of which are capable of 120Hz. Keep reading for more.

While you’ll find support for services like Netflix, Hulu, and Google Play natively supported on the projector above, it’s notably missing Apple’s services. So, to remedy that, we recommend picking up an Apple TV 4K which can act as a HomeKit hub, add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to the projector, and also work as a fantastic streaming device as well. It’s available on Amazon for $170 and includes the new Siri Remote as well, which makes it even easier to control your TV and home theater setup.

If you’re not a fan of projectors and screens, then consider instead TCL’s all-new 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV that’s currently on sale for the first time ever at $100 off. This TV might not reproduce an image in the exact same way as Hisense’s projector, but it costs a fraction of what you’ll pay above at just $800 for a quite large 75-inch screen.

Hisense Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector features:

Inspired by a world of incredible color at a scale that makes everything feel brand new. The 3000 Lumen ultra short throw projection TV features the TriChroma laser engine to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. That’s color you’ve never seen on a TV. Premium features like Dolby Atmos® High-Speed HDMI, HDR10/HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and a perfectly paired ALR screen make the L9G the ultimate home entertainment upgrade.

