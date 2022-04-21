Bring movie night anywhere with Anker’s mini Android projectors from $200 (Up to $150 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome TheaterAnker
$150 off From $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on portable projectors including the Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini model at $279.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $70 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest pice we can find. Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp is complemented by the ability to create an up to 100 inch screen wherever movie night might take you alongside a 4 hour wireless video playtime and onboard touch controls. Powered by an Android operating system, it delivers direct access to your favorite streaming services as well as HDMI connectivity for a more traditional setup. Head below for more Anker projector deals from $200

More Anker projector deals:

Be sure too to check out Anker’s new laser projector, then dive into our hands-on video review of the AWOL’s latest high-end UST projector. The true 4K home solution delivers HDR10+, 3,500 lumens of brightness as well as an up to 150-inch display. Get a closer look for yourself right here

Anker Nebula Apollo features:

  • Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.
  • Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits Amazon low...
Review: XGIMI Halo+ portable projector gets brighter, s...
Anker showcases upcoming refreshed MagSafe power bank, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ...
Light up your campsite with Anker’s Portable Powe...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iPad Air $70 off, AirPods Pro with...
Arcade1Up deals from $80: Turtles in Time $150 off, Mar...
Load more...
Show More Comments