Limited time Amazon sale brings Satechi’s $80 4K 60Hz USB-C 60W PD hub down to $54

Amazon is now offering the Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port Hub for $53.99 in black or $63.99 shipped in silver and Space Gray. Today’s lighting deal is only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes and then for about 11 hours or until stock sells out, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Regularly $80, this is up to 33% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Housed in an aluminum finish, it expands a single USB-C port with Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports (up to 5Gbps), and micro/SD card reader. While a solid option in your home setup, the “modern design and slim form factor make it ideal to take with you on-the-go” as well. Additional details below.

If you’re not partial to the Satechi quality and design, take a look a the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. This one delivers a similar set of I/O to your setup over USB-C outside of the traditional Ethernet port at a far more affordable price point. It is now selling for $35 shipped at Amazon.

But while we are talking Satechi, we just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s new Pro Hub Max. The new magnetic solution is designed specifically for your M1 MacBook (and other models), delivering ample I/O including 96W USB with support for 6K 60Hz display output, Gigabit Ethernet, and audio port, and more. Get a full breakdown of the user experience right here.

Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port Hub features:

ALL-IN-ONE HUB FOR ON-THE-GO – features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports up to 5Gbps, micro/SD card readers, plus, a newly added Gigabit Ethernet port for stable network connection – ideal for working in spotty Wi-Fi areas or hotel rooms.

STUNNING 4K HDMI DISPLAY – enjoy crisp, high-resolution display on any HDMI-enabled monitor. Simply connect a HDMI cable (2.0 or higher) from your monitor to adapter, for brilliant video output up to 4K @ 60Hz. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI connection.

