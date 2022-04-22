Limited time Amazon sale brings Satechi’s $80 4K 60Hz USB-C 60W PD hub down to $54

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
Reg. $80 From $54

Amazon is now offering the Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port Hub for $53.99 in black or $63.99 shipped in silver and Space Gray. Today’s lighting deal is only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes and then for about 11 hours or until stock sells out, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Regularly $80, this is up to 33% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Housed in an aluminum finish, it expands a single USB-C port with Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports (up to 5Gbps), and micro/SD card reader. While a solid option in your home setup, the “modern design and slim form factor make it ideal to take with you on-the-go” as well. Additional details below. 

If you’re not partial to the Satechi quality and design, take a look a the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. This one delivers a similar set of I/O to your setup over USB-C outside of the traditional Ethernet port at a far more affordable price point. It is now selling for $35 shipped at Amazon. 

But while we are talking Satechi, we just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s new Pro Hub Max. The new magnetic solution is designed specifically for your M1 MacBook (and other models), delivering ample I/O including 96W USB with support for 6K 60Hz display output, Gigabit Ethernet, and audio port, and more. Get a full breakdown of the user experience right here

Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port Hub features:

  • ALL-IN-ONE HUB FOR ON-THE-GO – features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports up to 5Gbps, micro/SD card readers, plus, a newly added Gigabit Ethernet port for stable network connection – ideal for working in spotty Wi-Fi areas or hotel rooms.
  • STUNNING 4K HDMI DISPLAY – enjoy crisp, high-resolution display on any HDMI-enabled monitor. Simply connect a HDMI cable (2.0 or higher) from your monitor to adapter, for brilliant video output up to 4K @ 60Hz. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI connection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Satechi

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Satechi’s new Pro Hub Max delivers ample ...
Save up to 35% on UGREEN USB-C PD/GaN chargers from jus...
Satechi launches up to 20% off Easter weekend Apple acc...
Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmi...
Review: StarTech’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock deliv...
Save $40 on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable ...
Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 15W/7.5W Wireles...
SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card drops t...
Load more...
Show More Comments