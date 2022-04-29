OtterBox’s new Defender and Easygrab iPad mini 6 cases fall to new lows from $33.50

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Defender iPad mini 6 Case for $34.10 shipped. Normally fetching $70, this one is currently on sale for $56 in the ongoing OtterBox sitewide sale and is now marked down even further. Hitting a new all-time low, this is over 50% off and one of the first overall price cuts to date. Covering your iPad mini 6 in one of its signature rugged builds, the Defender case sports a multi-layer design that pairs an internal rubber coating with a harder outer shell to protect against drops and other damage. You’re also looking at a bundled holster that doubles as a stand for propping up your device for hands-free viewing and the like. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to wrap an iPad mini 6 in a case specifically designed for the kids, Amazon is also discounting the new OtterBox Trusty Easygrab Case from $33.59 in two colors. Having just released last fall, this new cover packs the usual rugged build you’d expect from the brand, but with some brighter colors. There’s also a bundled stand which can be adjusted to prop up your iPad mini 6 at various viewing angles.

Alongside the ongoing OtterBox sitewide sale that will still be live through the weekend, don’t forget that you can also save on Apple’s latest compact iPadOS machine right now, too. Currently sitting at $459 in several colors right now via Amazon, the iPad mini 6 is at one of the best prices yet following a $40 discount.

OtterBox Defender iPad mini 6 Case features:

Defender Series provides advanced defense for your tablet. Defender Series integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria 24/7/365. The premium rugged design displays clean lines with a comfortable grip. Plus, the raised edge offers added camera and screen defense.

