Keep bugs out of your kitchen with Katchy UV light and fan insect traps from $22 (New Lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Antiope Corp (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of Katchy Indoor UV Insect Traps from $22. The Katchy Indoor Fruit Fly Trap and Mosquito Killer Bug Catcher with UV Light, Fan, and Sticky Traps can be had for $31.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $50, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price and is the first discount we’ve seen for this bug trap. Designed to attract flying bugs such as fruit flies, mosquitos, gnats, and more. The ring UV light attracts these bugs to the device and the silent fan will suck the bugs into the trap. A glue board will trap the bugs and can be replaced once they get full. A compact liquid bait trap can be used to increase the attraction levels. Keep reading for more Katchy deals.

Katchy UV Bug Trap features:

For Katchy Duo, we redesigned the original model and added additional features to extend pest-control coverage to 24 hours a day. The 360 degree UV light and scent trap work in tandem to attract flying insects and trap them on the sticky pad below. With a smaller and more discreet design, we’ve made fly catching even easier.

