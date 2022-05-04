Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring all-time low, Ghostwire Tokyo $40, Star Wars titles, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesFromSoftware
Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new all-time low, among the first price we have tracked (especially on the PlayStation version), and the best price we can find. Walmart also has it down at the same price on PS4 and PS5 with three bonus art cards. Already hoisted as a prime candidate for 2022 game of the year, Elden Ring takes the beloved FromSoftware formula out into the open-world for an epic and challenging adventure across the Lands Between. This one has been lauded as one of the best games from the developer and is easily one of the most exciting releases we will see all year. If you haven’t jumped in just yet, now’s your chance to do so with a thus far rare price drop. Down below you’ll find deals on loads of new and classic Star Wars games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as a new all-time low on Ghostwire Tokyo, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games, apps, and more

***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
FromSoftware

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $15, ...
Echelon EX smart fitness bikes see rare Amazon discount...
Amazon lows hit Razer’s Star Wars Wireless Xbox g...
Save on Twelve South HoverBar Duo and Compass Pro adjus...
Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB portable SSD undercuts...
Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with chargin...
Cubii’s Apple Health-connected seated Go Elliptic...
OnePlus 9 Pro returns to all-time low of $270 off with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments