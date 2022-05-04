Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring all-time low, Ghostwire Tokyo $40, Star Wars titles, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new all-time low, among the first price we have tracked (especially on the PlayStation version), and the best price we can find. Walmart also has it down at the same price on PS4 and PS5 with three bonus art cards. Already hoisted as a prime candidate for 2022 game of the year, Elden Ring takes the beloved FromSoftware formula out into the open-world for an epic and challenging adventure across the Lands Between. This one has been lauded as one of the best games from the developer and is easily one of the most exciting releases we will see all year. If you haven’t jumped in just yet, now’s your chance to do so with a thus far rare price drop. Down below you’ll find deals on loads of new and classic Star Wars games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as a new all-time low on Ghostwire Tokyo, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games, apps, and more

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!