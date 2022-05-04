Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring all-time low, Ghostwire Tokyo $40, Star Wars titles, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new all-time low, among the first price we have tracked (especially on the PlayStation version), and the best price we can find. Walmart also has it down at the same price on PS4 and PS5 with three bonus art cards. Already hoisted as a prime candidate for 2022 game of the year, Elden Ring takes the beloved FromSoftware formula out into the open-world for an epic and challenging adventure across the Lands Between. This one has been lauded as one of the best games from the developer and is easily one of the most exciting releases we will see all year. If you haven’t jumped in just yet, now’s your chance to do so with a thus far rare price drop. Down below you’ll find deals on loads of new and classic Star Wars games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as a new all-time low on Ghostwire Tokyo, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games, apps, and more
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars PlayStation and Xbox games from $5
- Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, Jedi Academy, much more
- Star Wars Nintendo Switch titles from $5
- KOTOR, Star Wars Pinball, and more
- May the 4th Android and iOS apps live from $1
- KOTOR, official iMessage Stickers, Pinball, and more
- Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $23 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 and Xbox $13 (Reg. $21+)
- Free PS5/Series X upgrade coming this year
- NBA 2K22 PSN from $9.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Xbox sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
