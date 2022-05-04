Outdoor spring cleaning-ready Greenworks 13 Amp Pressure Washer drops to $135 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks GPW2000 13 Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $135.15 shipped. Regularly $159 and recently going for as much as $189, this is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon and the best price we can find. If you’re looking to enlist some help cleaning off the siding, walkways, driveway, grills, patio, and even your car this spring and summer, this is a notable solution. Delivering up to 2,000 psi of cleaning power, it also comes with three quick connect nozzles for various tasks as well as a 20-foot high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord. The 10-inch wheels make it easy to roll around your property and the built-in water inlet allows it to connect with your standard garden hose as well. More details below.

If you can make do with less overall power, there’s savings to be had on the Greenworks 1600 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer. This one forgoes the roll-around unit for a small form-factor you can just carry around where needed at $85 shipped. While not quite as robust, it is easier to store and will work just fine for more casual requirements around your property.

Then go dive into our Green deals hub for additional offers on electric yard tools, lawn mowers, and our coverage of Greenworks’ latest electric riding mower as part of its Ultra Pro 60V tool lineup. If you have a lot of ground to cover this spring and summer, it might be worth investing in a proper ride-on solution and the latest from Greenworks is a great place to start your search. It delivers a 42-inch deck, 24HP, and is able to take care of upwards of 2.5 acres on a single charge, with no oil or gas required. Take a closer look right here.

Greenworks GPW2000 13 Amp Electric Pressure Washer features:

Performance tested and rated in accordance with PWMA standards

2000 PSI and 1.1 GPM for efficient cleaning of residential areas

Ideal for medium duty projects including but not limited to cleaning patio furniture, grills, walkways, and vehicles

Powerful 13 AMP motor and convenient push button start; motor switches off with start/stop technology when the spray wand not engaged to save energy and lifespan of the pump and motor

